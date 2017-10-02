Myanmar tells UN Rohingya refugees can return from Bangladesh

Myanmar told the UN refugee agency on Monday that its top priority was to bring back Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh. Win Myat Aye, Myanmar’s union and social welfare minister, told UNHCR’s Executive Committee meeting in Geneva: “Our next immediate priority is to bring back the refugees who have fled to Bangladesh,” Reuters reported. The Bangladeshi foreign minister said earlier that Myanmar agreed on Monday to set up a “working group” to plan the repatriation of more than half a million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled to Bangladesh to escape an army crackdown. The repatriation process can start any time for those who wish to return to Myanmar, according to the country’s authorities.