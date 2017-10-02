Danish govt to send more soldiers to Kabul after attack on convoy

Denmark said Monday it will send an additional 55 soldiers to Afghanistan to boost security efforts after a car bomber attacked a Danish convoy last week, Reuters reported. The soldiers will assist the 97 Danish soldiers already in Afghanistan protecting advisers traveling to and from the Afghan military academy near Kabul, Denmark’s Defense Ministry said on Monday. “If the Afghan government loses control, Afghanistan will once again become a haven for terrorist groups and we risk another wave of refugees to Europe and Denmark,” Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said. Denmark is part of the NATO-led military mission in Afghanistan.