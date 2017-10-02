More than 2mn refugees flee conflicts, violence this year - UN

More than two million people have been forced to flee as refugees this year because of conflicts and violence, according to the UN refugee chief. Filippo Grandi told UNHCR’s annual executive committee meeting in Geneva that war-ravaged Syria continues to account for the world’s largest number of forcibly displaced people, with civilians there still bearing the brunt of clashes. In 2016, UNHCR had $4.4 billion available funds, but ended the year with a 41-percent shortfall. This year, the agency expects to receive less, with $4.2 billion available, leaving nearly half of the needs unmet, Grandi said.