Taxi drivers in Prague protest Uber, block access to airport

Czech taxi drivers are blocking a major road to Prague’s international airport to protest Uber and other ride-hailing services, AP reported Monday. The protest began in the morning with taxis driving slowly in both directions on a key road to Prague’s Vaclav Havel airport, causing traffic delays. The City Hall says only the government is in a position to address the complaints. The drivers claim Uber and other similar apps are illegal because they don’t meet all the requirements traditional taxi companies have to.