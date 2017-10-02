3 US scientists win Nobel Medicine Prize for ‘biological clock’ study

The 2017 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine Scientists has been given to Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young for shedding light on the internal biological clock that governs the wake-sleep cycles of most living things, AFP reports. The US biology trio’s discoveries “explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronized with the Earth’s revolutions,” according to the Nobel Assembly. Hall, 72, Rosbash, 73, and Young, 68, “were able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings,” it said.