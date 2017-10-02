Edmonton attacks suspect ‘on police radar since 2015’

Police will file terrorism charges against a suspect arrested after a series of violent attacks that saw an Edmonton police officer stabbed and several pedestrians run down by a truck, the National Post reported. The suspect has been on the radar of authorities since 2015 when a complaint was filed suggesting he may have been radicalized, according to RCMP assistant commissioner Marlin Degrand. Sources confirmed to the Edmonton Journal the identity of the man as Abdulahi Hasan Sharifto. Degrand said the man is a Somali national who is a refugee.