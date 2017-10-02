Palestinian PM in Gaza on 1st visit after decade of Hamas rule

The Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and the Fatah party, a decade after the Islamist group seized the territory, AFP said. Hamas says it will hand over administrative control of the Gaza Strip to the West Bank-based unity government headed by Rami al-Hamdallah. The movement’s armed wing remains the dominant power in the enclave of 2 million people. Hamas’s reversal was the most significant step towards Palestinian unity since the government was formed in 2014.