US Ambassador Huntsman presents copies of credentials to Russian Foreign Ministry

The newly-appointed US ambassador to Moscow, Jon Huntsman, on Monday presented copies of his credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry. “A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda of Russian-US relations were discussed” at a meeting between Huntsman and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, TASS reported. Huntsman and his wife arrived in Moscow on Monday. The envoy is expected to present his credentials to President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in the Kremlin on October 3.