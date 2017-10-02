New US Ambassador Huntsman arrives in Moscow, to present credentials on October 3

The new US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will present his credentials to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, presidential aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying. “The ambassador has arrived and will present on October 3,” Ushakov said. The ceremony in which diplomatic credentials are presented marks the start of a diplomat’s work in the host country. These events are held in the Kremlin twice or three times a year. The US ambassador, accompanied by his wife Mary Kaye, arrived in Moscow on Monday, TASS reported.