UK ministers ‘frustrated’ by slow pace of Brexit talks - Hammond

UK ministers are frustrated by the slow pace of Brexit negotiations, but Prime Minister Theresa May’s team owes its loyalty to her as the negotiations with the EU continue, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Monday. Hammond also played down the importance of four new red lines set down by foreign minister Boris Johnson that underlined the rifts in cabinet, according to Reuters. “We’re all frustrated by the slow progress that we’ve made over the last few months with the EU negotiations,” Hammond said, adding that he backs the prime minister.