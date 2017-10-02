UN sees progress in Libya rivals’ talks

Libya’s rival authorities have made progress on amending a political transition deal, the special UN envoy said on Sunday. Ghassan Salame had opened new talks in Tunisia on Tuesday, mere days after presenting a plan to end the chaos in the country. “After a week of joint work, we have reached consensus on a number of important issues that need to be amended so that this agreement corresponds to developments in the situation in Libya,” Salame said of the 2015 deal. The two sides will meet again in a week to continue examining “points that are still outstanding,” AFP reports.