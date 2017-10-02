HomeNewsline

Russian colonel dies from landmine wounds suffered during humanitarian aid delivery in Syria

Get short URL

Russian Colonel Valery Fedyanin has died in a hospital in Moscow after suffering multiple wounds in Syria, the Russian defense ministry has announced. It said that on September 22, Fedyanin arranged delivery of Russian humanitarian cargoes to a settlement in the province of Hama. On the way, the car carrying the Russian officer hit a landmine. Critically injured, the colonel was rushed to Russia's defense ministry’s main military hospital in Moscow where the officer succumbed to his wounds Sunday.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.