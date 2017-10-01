Benghazi port in Libya open after 3 year closure

A commercial port in the Libyan city of Benghazi has reopened after a three-year shutter because of fighting between rival groups vying for control of the Libyan territory. "Today Benghazi port opened and a tanker from Tobruk entered as a message to the world that the port is safe and we are ready to receive tankers," port manager Abdulazim Al-Abbar told Reuters. Local prices for imported gas and some petroleum products decrease thanks to the reopening, said the port’s spokesman, Nasser Al-Maghrabi. Following the violent overthrow and killing of Maummar Gaddafi, the North African country has descended into chaos and civil strife, with various fractions battling for control, including the Presidential Council, National Salvation Government and the anti-Islamist Marshal Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).