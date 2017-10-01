Pope Francis wears migrants refugee bracelet, urges govts to assist

The pontiff has called on governments to help migrants and refugees as he visited a reception center in the northern Italian city of Bologna Sunday. Pope Francis wore a plastic ID bracelet, used by asylum-seekers without documents, while addressing a group of nearly 1,000 migrants. "Many who don't know you are afraid of you. That makes them think they have the right to judge (you) coldly and harshly," Francis said, as cited by Reuters. The pontiff reportedly called for humanitarian corridors to be established for “particularly vulnerable refugees.”