$75 million needed to aid Rohingya victims – UN food program

The World Food Program (WFP) says it needs some $75 million over the next six months to meet the needs of more than half a million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled the persecution and violence in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 25. "The bottom line? This is a deplorable situation. This is as bad as it gets. We need 75 million for the next six months," Reuters cited WFP head David Beasley as saying. "I say we can end world hunger with a few billion dollars. I tell donors, if you can't give us the money, stop the wars," Beasley said, adding the situation could result in “a catastrophic humanitarian disaster."