First gay marriages celebrated in Germany after change in the law

On Sunday, Berlin witnessed the same-sex wedding of Karl Kreile and Bodo Mende – the first gay marriage Germany has seen. Earlier this year, a law legalizing matrimonies between adults regardless of their genders came into force in the country.

"What we fought 28 long years for is becoming reality," said Volker Beck from the Green party, as cited by DPA. Germany has become the 15th European state to legalize homosexual marriages, also granting gay couples full adoption rights.