At least 10 Afghan servicemen accidentally killed in airstrike – official
At least ten officers from Afghanistan’s police and intelligence agency have been killed in an airstrike mistakenly carried out by the Afghan Air Force on their own checkpoint in the province of Helmand, AP reported citing Afghan officials. The Sunday incident left another 11 injured, according to a member of the local council in the Gareshk district, Gul Agha Muslim. Defense Ministry spokesman General Dawlat Waziri confirmed the incident.