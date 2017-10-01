Tunisian Navy, Army rescue dozens of migrants off its coast

The Tunisian coastguard have rescued 98 Tunisians bound for Europe after their boat began to sink on the south-east coast on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing the National Guard. “The water leaked into a boat carrying 98 migrants; it was sinking, but the naval guard rescued them off the coast of Kerkenah,” Colonel Major Khelifa Chibani said. 43 other illegal migrants were arrested after being rescued from four boats off Zarzis, the army said. Human traffickers have started to use Tunisia as a starting point for migrants willing to sail to Europe, after Libya’s coast guard enhanced controls.