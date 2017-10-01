Yemeni Houthi forces down US drone – state news agency

The Yemeni rebel forces have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Jadar area of the capital Sanaa, Saba news agency reported Sunday, citing an unnamed military official. The Houthi rebels and forces loyal to the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh are battling the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a military campaign in Yemen since 2015 in attempt to reinstate ousted leader Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and stop the rebels from taking over the entire country. The coalition is provided with intelligence and weapons by Washington.