North Korean ambassador has to leave Italy – Italian FM

Rome has stopped the accreditation procedure of Pyongyang’s ambassador to Italy, following a series of missile and nuclear tests conducted by North Korea, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano announced Sunday in an interview with the daily La Repubblica. “The ambassador will have to leave Italy. We want to impress on Pyongyang that isolation is inevitable if they don't change tack,” Reuters cited the minister as saying. Nonetheless, Alfano said that in order to maintain communication Italy would not sever diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.