Iraq & Iran to conduct joint military exercise – media

The armed forces of Iran and Iraq plan to conduct joint military drills on the border in the coming days, Tasnim news agency reports, citing the Iranian Deputy Chief of Staff Massoud Jazayeri. The official added that necessary measures have been taken “to establish security along the common borders and to receive the forces of Iraq’s central government deployed to border terminals.” With its own significant Kurdish population, Tehran was opposed to the Kurdish non-binding vote on Monday, which overwhelmingly supported the region’s departure from Iraq.