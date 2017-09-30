Five injured, four detained in two ‘linked’ stabbing incidents in Sheffield

Five people were injured in two stabbings in Sheffield city centre early Saturday morning, South Yorkshire Police tweeted. “We are dealing with two linked stabbing incidents in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday 30,” they said. Four people have been arrested so far and the area has been cordoned off. One of the victims has been injured critically, but is now in a stable condition after undergoing surgery. The police have confirmed the incidents are not terrorism-related, according to media service manager Joanna Nurse.