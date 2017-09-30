Tillerson & Xi discuss North Korea, Trump visit

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday in Beijing. Under discussion were efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions and preparations for President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China, AP reports. State Department Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton told a Senate hearing earlier this week that China, North Korea's main trade partner, appears to be on board with Washington’s plan to squeeze Pyongyang. “We are working closely with China to execute this strategy and are clear-eyed in viewing the progress – growing, if uneven – that China has made on this front," she said. “We do see Chinese policy shifting,” she added, as members of the Senate Banking Committee urged for tougher action to clamp down on Pyongyang’s nuclear activities.



