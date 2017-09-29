Canada congratulates Russia on full chemical weapons destruction

Russia's destruction of its last batch of chemical weapons earlier this week is an “important milestone in history" which brings the international community closer to achieving global security, Canada’s foreign minister has said. “The entire 40, 000 metric ton arsenal of chemical weapons that Russia declared under the Chemical Weapons Convention has now been eliminated,” Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. She added that it's “a tremendous success story for the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction, which was launched in Canada in 2002.” The last kilogram of Russian chemical arms was destroyed at the Kizner facility in Russia’s Udmurtia region on Wednesday.