Spain halts extradition of Turkish-Swedish reporter Yalcin

The Spanish government said Friday it will not extradite a Turkish-Swedish reporter and writer to Turkey. Hamza Yalcin was arrested last month on a Turkish warrant for alleged terrorism links. Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said the process against Yalcin had been dropped because a person who has been granted refugee status cannot be extradited, AP reports. Yalcin was granted asylum twice by Sweden and then granted Swedish nationality in 2006. “I was really happy [when I heard the news],” Yalcin, 59, was cited as saying by Sweden’s TT news agency.