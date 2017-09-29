UN Human Rights Council agrees to extend probe of Myanmar violence

The UN decided Friday to extend an investigation into abuses committed in Myanmar. The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution tabled by the EU calling for the international fact-finding mission to be given another six months, AFP reports. The probe would focus especially on the situation in Rakhine state, where violence has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee. Several countries distanced themselves from the resolution, including China. However, none of them demanded a vote in the 47-member council, and the measure was adopted by consensus.