Libya needs helicopters from Europe to tackle migration - Haftar

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar has asked Europe for helicopters and drones to deal with migration on the southern border. The commander backs a Tobruk-based administration that controls much of the east and south of Libya. He traveled to Rome and Paris to bolster his stature as a key player in international efforts to stabilize the country, AFP reported. “When it comes to controlling the southern border, my forces can supply the personnel but you Europeans must send help: drones, helicopters, night vision and vehicles,” Haftar said in an interview. Italy, the former colonial power, is the strongest backer among Western allies for the UN-recognized Government of National Unity, which is based in Tripoli and sees Haftar as an arch foe.