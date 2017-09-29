World would ‘breathe sigh of relief’ if Russia, US mended ties - Lavrov

A number of international issues today require cooperation between Moscow and Washington, and the world is expecting this from the two states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. The world would “breathe with relief” if Russia and the US established such cooperation, he told a group of American experts headed by President of the Center for the National Interest Dmitri Simes. Lavrov also said that Russia rejects any attempts to accuse Moscow of all negative events taking place in the US, TASS reports.