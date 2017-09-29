Trump to visit 5 Asian nations in November

US President Donald Trump will take a five-nation trip to the Asia Pacific region from November 3 to November 14, the White House said. He will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The trip will also include a stop in Hawaii, AP said. Trump’s visit will “strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat” and ensure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the US administration. Trump will also discuss trade ties to the region at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.