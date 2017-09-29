Blast near Shiite mosque in Afghan capital causes casualties – officials

Suicide attackers hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday near a large Shiite mosque, causing several casualties, Reuters reported, citing officials and witnesses. The blast hit the Qala-e Fatehullah area, near the Hussainya mosque. Security officials said at least two attackers were killed, who were apparently intending to hit the mosque, just a month after 20 people were killed during prayers at another Shiite mosque in the city. A hospital run by Italian aid group Emergency said five wounded had been brought in following the blast. The government earlier allowed the Shiite community to place armed guards near mosques.