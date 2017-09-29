Hungary allocates $9mn for Russian Orthodox churches

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has granted 2.4 billion forints ($9 million) in the budget to the renovation and building of Russian Orthodox churches in Hungary. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Reuters: “We work together with all the churches very closely.” The Hungarian branch of the Russian church has 2,365 followers in the latest census in the mostly Catholic country of 10 million. The government in Budapest has allocated 11 billion forints in the 2017 budget for similar investments and programs in other churches.