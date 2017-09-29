Turkey makes advance payment for S-400 missile systems - Moscow
Ankara has made an advance payment for Russian S-400 missile systems, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Friday. The contract has entered into force, TASS quoted him as saying. The issue of delivering production technology for S-400 systems to Turkey has not been discussed, he said, adding that the parties have agreed only supplies of the systems. “We speak only about supplies of ready weapons, technology,” he said.