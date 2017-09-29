At least 22 killed by human stampede in India’s financial capital

A stampede during a sudden monsoon downpour at a railway-station in India’s financial hub of Mumbai killed at least 22 people and injured more than 30, officials said Friday. The incident happened on a bridge at the city’s central Elphinstone Station during the rainstorm, Reuters reported. “Two of the injured are in serious condition,” said Deepak Sawant, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra surrounding Mumbai. The cloudburst caught commuters off guard, prompting scores to scurry for cover under the roof of the station’s pedestrian overbridge, according to witnesses.