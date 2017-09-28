Scalise returns to Capitol Hill, says ‘miracles really do happen’

Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican whip in the House who was shot in June at a congressional baseball team practice, returned to Capitol Hill Thursday for the first time since being seriously wounded, CNN reports. “I am definitely a living example that miracles really do happen,” Scalise said, adding that his prayers had been answered during his recovery process. The Louisiana congressman, who said it “feels great to be back,” was greeted by a bipartisan standing ovation from his colleagues.