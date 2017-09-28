Trump lifts restrictions on foreign shipping orders for Puerto Rico

US President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on foreign shipping on Thursday to help fuel and supplies to reach Puerto Rico, according to the White House. The US territory is reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Trump, at the request of Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello, has authorized that the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico, Reuters reports. It will go into effect immediately, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post. The Jones Act limits shipping between US ports to US owned-and-operated vessels.