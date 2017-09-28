New Russian ambassador in US hands over credentials at OAS
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has handed over his credentials to the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro. Their meeting was held in a constructive manner, the Russian diplomatic mission said Thursday. Russia is among the active permanent observers at the organization and sees the OAS as an important multiparty platform to develop dialogue in the western hemisphere, according to the statement.