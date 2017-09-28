Myanmar to take back ‘verified’ Rohingya refugees - ministry

Myanmar will begin “verifying” how many of the near half a million Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh it will take back, the Ministry of Information said Thursday. Some 480,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine to Bangladesh since August 25. The new arrivals are living in increasingly desperate conditions in over-crowded rain-battered camps. Bangladesh, which already hosted hundreds of thousands of Rohingya before the latest crisis, has called on Myanmar to take back the Rohingya and guarantee their safety. Verification will be carried out “soon” on Myanmar soil at two border points, AFP reported.