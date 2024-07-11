Sarkozy’s ex-supermodel wife charged in Libya corruption case

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy is accused of helping the former French president silence a witness

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, a former supermodel and wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, has been charged with witness tampering and conspiracy to commit fraud for her alleged role in covering up claims that her husband’s campaign was financed by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Bruni-Sarkozy was charged on Tuesday and forbidden from having contact with anyone else involved in the case except for her husband, France’s AFP news agency reported.

The case began in 2011, when Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, claimed that his late father had financed Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign to the tune of around €50 million ($54.3 million). Franco-Lebanese arms dealer Ziad Takieddine came forward the following year claiming that he had personally transported €5 million from Tripoli to Paris in late 2006, and French police began investigating Sarkozy in 2013.

However, Takieddine withdrew his accusations in 2020, prompting speculation that he had been bribed or coerced into doing so. Investigators focused on Sarkozy’s friend, Michele Marchand, who had traveled to Lebanon to meet Takieddine in 2020. Marchand was arrested in 2021 and charged with witness tampering, with prosecutors alleging that she paid the arms dealer to retract his accusations.

Prosecutors suspect that Bruni-Sarkozy served as a liaison between Marchand and her husband around the time that the former was traveling to Lebanon. According to the prosecution, Bruni-Sarkozi deleted text messages to Marchand on the day of Marchand’s arrest in 2021.

Bruni-Sarkozy has denied any involvement in the alleged payoff scheme, and her lawyers called the charges against her “unfounded.”

Bruni married Sarkozy in 2008, after careers in modeling and music, and relationships with rock icons Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger. Sarkozy had divorced his second wife, another former model named Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz, less than four months earlier.

Sarkozy served a single term in office, losing his reelection bid to Francois Hollande in 2012. He has spent much of his post-presidency embroiled in legal scandals, and was convicted of campaign finance violations and influence peddling in two separate cases in 2021. Earlier this year, a court in Paris upheld the campaign finance verdict, handing the former statesman a six-month suspended sentence.

Sarkozy is expected to stand trial next year for “concealment of embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy,” all charges stemming from the Libya allegations.