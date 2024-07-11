icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
11 Jul, 2024 15:03
HomeWorld News

German party leader promises to cut benefits, send Ukrainians home to fight

The Christian Democrats would put the country’s own citizens first, CSU chief Markus Soder has vowed
German party leader promises to cut benefits, send Ukrainians home to fight
FILE PHOTO: Markus Soder at the Bavarian state parliament. ©  Sven Hoppe / picture alliance via Getty Images

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) government, should it come to power in Germany, would stop paying Ukrainian nationals social benefits on par with German citizens and would send fighting-age men back to their homeland, a senior party official has said.

CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) are currently in the opposition after ceding power to a three-party coalition headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in 2021. The potential policy shift was proposed this week by CSU leader Markus Soder, who is also the head of the state of Bavaria. The next federal election will be held no later than in October of next year.

In an interview with the local daily Munchner Merkur published on Thursday, Soder explained how the CDU/CSU government would treat Ukrainian refugees. Among other things, he said it would cut their access to the citizen’s allowance, or Burgergeld, a type of social benefit usually reserved for low-income Germans or EU nationals living in the country.

Ukrainians were granted the privilege, which differs from what asylum-seekers normally get, in May 2022 under a special law. Critics claim that the generous welfare discourages Ukrainians from seeking regular jobs. Soder said that the party had been “skeptical from the beginning,” of the arrangement.

EU state to ‘encourage’ Ukrainians to go home and fight READ MORE: EU state to ‘encourage’ Ukrainians to go home and fight

He also said a CDU/CSU government would send fighting-age Ukrainian men back to their homeland, “if Ukraine asks us to.” Kiev is struggling to replenish the ranks of its military after suffering heavy battlefield losses. Ukrainians residing in EU nations are among the pools of potential targets for forced conscription.

The Ukrainian government has stopped providing consular services to citizens living abroad who fail to come home and report their personal details to conscription officials. The rule was introduced earlier this year under a reform meant to boost mobilization rates.

This month, Vladimir Zelensky announced the creation of a “Ukrainian legion” based in Poland. Ukrainians living in the EU may join the military unit instead of returning home and going through the usual mobilization procedures, he explained.

READ MORE: Germany explains decision to host US long-range missiles

The promised perks of volunteering are better training and gear that recruits would get from Western nations, as well as some legal and financial benefits from Warsaw. Polish officials have claimed that thousands have applied to join the legion since the announcement.

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Challenging The Status Quo & Escaping the Two-Party Divide
0:00
25:34
The White House Parkinson’s plot twist
0:00
25:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies