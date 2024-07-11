Gothic cathedral catches fire in France (VIDEOS)
The spire of a famous church in Rouen has erupted in flames, according to the city’s mayor
🔥🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - La flèche de la cathédrale de #Rouen est en feu. (via @j_bouteiller) pic.twitter.com/6CCLOYTBAi— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 11, 2024
🚨🇫🇷 FLASH | Un incendie est en cours à la cathédrale de #Rouen. L’origine est inconnue pour le moment. pic.twitter.com/wC4H0TX6A4— Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) July 11, 2024
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
You can share this story on social media: