icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Gothic cathedral catches fire in France (VIDEOS)
11 Jul, 2024 09:28
HomeWorld News

NATO slams China over ties with Russia

Beijing has dismissed the military bloc’s claim that it is shoring up Moscow’s defense industry as “provocative lies”
NATO slams China over ties with Russia
The NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington, DC, July 10, 2024. © AFP / ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP

NATO has accused China of being a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing over the US-led military bloc’s “Cold War mentality and belligerent rhetoric.”

China and Russia have characterized their relations as a “no-limits” partnership, which has been strengthened since the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict. During a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing in May, he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, proclaimed a “new era” in their nations’ strategic ties.

NATO members hit out at relations between Beijing and Moscow in a declaration issued at the bloc’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington DC on Wednesday, claiming that China continues to “challenge our interests, security and values.”

“The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order, are a cause for profound concern,” added the document, which was signed by the heads of state and government of NATO members.

NATO threatening global peace and stability – China READ MORE: NATO threatening global peace and stability – China

The US-led military bloc further accused China of shoring up the Russian defense industry by transferring dual-use materials and components, as well as engaging in “malicious cyber and hybrid activities.”

Responding to the allegations on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the EU described them as “provocative with obvious lies and smears.” Beijing has “lodged serious representations with” the bloc, the spokesperson added.

The mission reiterated that China “is not the creator to the Ukraine crisis” and insisted that Beijing is seeking to “promote peace talks and seek [a] political settlement.”

[China] never provide[s] lethal weapons to either party of the conflict, and exercise[s] strict export control on dual-use goods,” the spokesperson said. NATO has been “fanning the flames” of the Ukraine conflict while scapegoating others, they added.

Beijing also warned NATO from expanding into the Asia-Pacific and disrupting peace in the region, accusing a “certain power” of attempting to “maintain hegemony.”

“NATO should stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry,” the mission’s statement concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The White House Parkinson’s plot twist
0:00
25:53
CrossTalk on NATO: Offensive alliance
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies