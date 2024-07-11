icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
11 Jul, 2024 01:48
HomeWorld News

NATO doesn’t rule out further expansion

The US-led alliance has promised to leave an open door for new potential members in Europe
NATO doesn’t rule out further expansion
US troops participate in a NATO exercise near Stockholm, Sweden on June 11, 2024. ©  Narciso Contreras / Anadolu / Getty Images

NATO has reaffirmed its open-door policy on Wednesday, saying that it will continue to welcome other countries’ aspirations to join the US-led alliance. NATO leaders outlined their policies during the summit in Washington, DC, which marked the 75th anniversary of the bloc.

“The Western Balkans and the Black Sea regions are of strategic importance for the alliance,” NATO members said in their final declaration. They vowed to help the countries of the region to “counter malign influence, including disinformation, hybrid, and cyber threats, posed by both state and non-state actors.”

“NATO supports the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of interested countries in this region,” the declaration read.

The US-led alliance admitted the Balkan country of Montenegro as a member in 2017, while neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina has been holding intermittent negotiations on accession since 2008. Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Serb entity of the federation, recently confirmed that he would block Bosnia and Herzegovina from potentially joining NATO in the future. 

NATO ‘forced’ 1997 agreement on Moscow – declassified files
Read more
NATO ‘forced’ 1997 agreement on Moscow – declassified files

NATO leads the peacekeeping force in Kosovo, which was deployed in 1999 after the alliance intervened on behalf of ethnically Albanian separatists and carried out air strikes on Serbia. 

Russia has maintained that it considers NATO’s expansion eastward a threat to its national security and cited the alliance’s military cooperation with Ukraine as one of the root causes of the conflict.

In December 2021, Russia proposed that NATO abandons its open-door approach to accepting new members and signs a comprehensive security treaty with Moscow instead. The alliance rejected this proposal, saying that the open-door principle is non-negotiable.

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The White House Parkinson’s plot twist
0:00
25:53
CrossTalk on NATO: Offensive alliance
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies