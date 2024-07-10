icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
10 Jul, 2024 11:31
HomeWorld News

Israel to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews

The defense minister has approved conscripting members of the community starting next month, according to reports
Israel to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews
An Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jew takes part in a protest against the IDF draft in West Jerusalem, Israel, June 30, 2024 © Getty Images / Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a plan to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into the armed forces starting next month, the Defense Ministry has said, as cited by local media. Until now, members of the religious community have been exempted from IDF service.

The announcement comes two weeks after a landmark decision by the country’s top court on June 25 that there is no legal basis for not conscripting ultra-Orthodox Jews, who have largely not been drafted since the foundation of Israel in 1948.

The authorization reportedly followed an assessment meeting on Tuesday with the military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, and other officials. Following discussions, Gallant approved the process of issuing draft notices to ultra-Orthodox Jews over the coming month, reports say.

The step is being implemented “in accordance with the [IDF’s] absorption and screening capabilities, and after a significant process of refining the existing data regarding potential recruits,” according to the statement, as quoted by the media.

Last month, the High Court of Justice not only invalidated the waiver granted to ultra-Orthodox Jews 76 years ago, but also ordered Israeli authorities to halt funding for religious schools, or yeshivas, whose students avoid the draft.

Israel’s top court rules ultra-Orthodox Jews must be drafted READ MORE: Israel’s top court rules ultra-Orthodox Jews must be drafted

The judgement came amid a growing feeling of irritation from secular Israelis as the war in Gaza stretches into its tenth month and Israel faces a manpower shortage. Earlier this month, Gallant said that the country’s army needed some 10,000 new soldiers.

In Israel, military service is obligatory for most citizens – men and women – who commonly begin serving at the age of 18. Israelis must spend 24-32 months in the IDF.

The Israeli government launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza in October, shortly after a cross-border incursion by Hamas in which at least 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken captive. Around 116 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza.

The hostilities have claimed over 38,000 lives, while over 87,000 people have been wounded in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the launch of the operation stands at 325, and at 681 on all fronts since the Hamas-led incursion, according to official data.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on NATO: Offensive alliance
0:00
25:39
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies