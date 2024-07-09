icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: Live Updates
9 Jul, 2024 13:43
HomeWorld News

Farage party asked to prove its candidates were not AI bots – media

Some nominees from Reform UK reportedly had no online presence and used digitally rendered campaign photos
Farage party asked to prove its candidates were not AI bots – media
© Getty Images / Ian West - PA Images

Nigel Farage’s Euroskeptic, anti-immigration Reform UK party is under pressure to prove that none of its candidates in the recent general election were AI bots, British outlets reported on Monday.

Reform won four seats in last week’s vote and garnered more than 4 million votes.

Doubts about some of the party’s 609 election hopefuls were first raised on social media, where users questioned the photos on Reform UK’s campaign flyers, claiming they appeared AI-generated. Others noted that many of the candidates had no biographies available online or contact details beyond generic email addresses and almost no social media or other digital footprint.

Many of the posts questioning the authenticity of the candidates went viral, and several British news outlets picked up the story, launching their own probes into the claims.

So far, no evidence has emerged that any of the Reform candidates were fake. However, one candidate, Mark Matlock admitted his campaign flyer picture was doctored, telling The Independent that he couldn’t do a photoshoot wearing party colors in time. He also said he couldn’t attend campaign functions due to illness.

Tory heavyweights lose seats in election wipeout READ MORE: Tory heavyweights lose seats in election wipeout

There has been no official action against the party, but according to The Guardian, the Liberal Democrats have demanded that Reform make public the details about some of its more elusive candidates.

“This doesn’t sound right and Reform should come clean with evidence. We need Reform to show who they are. People need to have faith in the democratic process,” a source for the party told the outlet.

Reform UK chairman Richard Tice has categorically denied reports his party used AI bots and insisted that all of its candidates were real. Speaking to the Peston program on ITV late on Monday, Tice accused the mass media of spreading “utter trash” about his party.

“It’s a total fabricated lie that is nothing short of defamatory, libelous and utterly outrageous. I’m steaming mad about it,” he stated.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s struggle: A nation’s concern
0:00
26:21
India rejected Western advice to destroy own economy - PM Modi’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal
0:00
25:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies