icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Western mercenaries killed Russian POWs – German medic | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: LIVE UPDATES
8 Jul, 2024 17:14
HomeWorld News

Putin congratulates new Iranian president

Masoud Pezeshkian has been elected to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi
Putin congratulates new Iranian president
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with his newly elected Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

Pezeshkian, 69, triumphed in the runoff election over the weekend, winning three million more votes than Saeed Jalili. Iranians went to the polls after the May 19 death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of good-neighborly relations Russia and Iran have achieved and confirmed their readiness to work together closely to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields,” the Kremlin said in a readout of Monday’s call.

Putin and Pezeshkian also agreed to organize a personal meeting, sometime this year.

READ MORE: Iran announces presidential election winner

Following the Iranian announcement of the election results, the Russian president sent Pezeshkian a congratulatory telegram.

“I hope that your activities as president will contribute to the further expansion of constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly nations, in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability,” Putin said in the message, according to the Kremlin. “I wish you success, good health and prosperity.”

Russia and Iran have ramped up economic and military ties to deal with a US-led embargo, most recently by expanding the natural gas trade. Moscow and Beijing have also endorsed the renewal of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, which Washington had unilaterally repudiated in 2019.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anya Parampil on ‘corporate coup: Venezuela and the end of US Empire’ and Julian Assange’s release
0:00
28:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Peace mission
0:00
25:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies