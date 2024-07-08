icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Killings of surrendering Russians’ divide Western mercenaries – NYT | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Xi Jinping meets Hungarian PM on ‘peace mission’ to Beijing
8 Jul, 2024 02:04
HomeWorld News

French election results trigger riots (VIDEOS)

Turmoil erupted after the left-wing New Popular Front coalition emerged victorious
French election results trigger riots (VIDEOS)
Demonstrators clash with police following the legislative election on July 7, 2024 in Paris, France ©  Carl Court / Getty Images

Riots, clashes, and looting broke out across France as left-wing supporters flooded the streets to celebrate the New Popular Front coalition's victory over the right-wing National Rally and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists on Sunday.

Over 30,000 riot police officers, including 5,000 in Paris alone, were deployed across France to prevent violence as political tensions rose ahead of the election showdown between the right and left.

Shortly after preliminary results were announced on Sunday night, riots sparked at the New Popular Front rally in downtown Paris, with Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, and Rennes soon joining in.

The crowd gathered at Republic Square, firing fireworks and chanting: “Young people, screw the National Front!”

Police desperately tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas as a hooded and masked mob started throwing bottles, erecting barricades, and setting bikes on fire. At least one officer was reportedly injured by a Molotov cocktail.

In video footage posted online, police are seen charging towards the center of the square.

Multiple fire brigades were deployed to extinguish the fires set by rioters.

Paris restaurants, banks, and other venues had attempted to secure their windows with wooden panels ahead of the election day, but the mob still reportedly looted several shops.

Le Pen’s party falls short of historic milestone in French election READ MORE: Le Pen’s party falls short of historic milestone in French election

After the square was cleared by the police, piles of rubbish and broken windows remained.

French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections last month after the right-wing National Rally party (RN) performed strongly at the EU parliamentary vote, beating his Renaissance Party with twice as many votes. Despite leading the first round of elections by securing 33% of the vote, the RN suffered a setback, coming third with 143 seats in the second round. The left-wing New Popular Front bloc emerged as the winner with 182 seats but no absolute majority. Macron’s bloc trailed in second place with 168 seats.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ruling, not governing? Ian Proud, former British diplomat
0:00
28:56
Julian Assange: Free at last
0:00
25:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies