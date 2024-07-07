icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Killings of surrendering Russians’ divide Western mercenaries – NYT | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Le Pen’s party falls short of historic milestone in French election
7 Jul, 2024 22:56
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Orban releases video of Moscow visit

A short clip demonstrates the Hungarian prime minister’s surprise trip and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
WATCH: Orban releases video of Moscow visit
©  Facebook / Viktor Orban

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, published a short video showing his visit to Russia on Sunday. The politician unexpectedly visited Moscow on Friday and met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Footage published on Orban’s Facebook page was titled “Mission of peace. Second stop: Moscow.” The video was later obtained by RT Russian.

The clip starts with Orban talking to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto while still aboard an aircraft before arriving in the Russian capital. The video continues with the Hungarian prime minister being offered a red-carpet welcome at the airport and traveling to the Kremlin in an Aurus vehicle.

Aurus is a line of luxury vehicles created a decade ago to replace the fleet of mostly foreign-made cars used by top Russian officials. The brand debuted at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in May 2018. A version of these cars is used as the Russian president’s official state vehicle.

READ MORE: Orban makes surprise visit to China

Orban is then seen meeting Putin in the Kremlin, with Szijjarto and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also present during the talks. The two leaders are shown talking to the media during a joint press conference. The Hungarian prime minister is then seen leaving the Kremlin.

Orban’s surprise visit to Moscow sparks fury in Brussels: Key takeaways from Hungarian PM’s ‘peace mission’ READ MORE: Orban’s surprise visit to Moscow sparks fury in Brussels: Key takeaways from Hungarian PM’s ‘peace mission’

The visit came just days after Orban's visit to Kiev, where he urged Vladimir Zelensky to seek peace with Russia. During that meeting, the Hungarian prime minister argued that a ceasefire could be the first step toward conflict resolution. Zelensky rejected the idea, insisting that only a military victory could lead to a “just peace.”

Orban called his Moscow trip the first step to restoring dialogue. The move drew criticism from the EU, which said that the Hungarian prime minister, whose nation currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, had no mandate to speak on behalf of Brussels. Orban denied representing the bloc and maintained that peace could not be achieved “from a comfortable armchair in Brussels” and that waiting for the conflict to “miraculously end” would not work.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ruling, not governing? Ian Proud, former British diplomat
0:00
28:56
Julian Assange: Free at last
0:00
25:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies