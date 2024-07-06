Biden says he’ll only listen to ‘Lord Almighty’

Only God in person can convince Joe Biden he cannot beat Donald Trump, the US president has said

US President Joe Biden has brushed off concerns that he will not be able to defeat his arch-rival Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, stating that only “Lord Almighty” would be able to convince him to drop out of the race.

Biden made the remarks Friday in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

The much-anticipated talk primarily revolved around the campaign, the state of Biden’s health, and his subpar performance during the debate against Trump last week.

During the ABC interview, Biden squarely announced he deemed himself the very best candidate that the Democrats could field and the best-prepared runner to beat Trump.

“I convinced myself of two things. I’m the most qualified person to beat him, and I know how to get things done,” he stated.

Asked whether anything could convince him otherwise, Biden stated that only God “might” have enough authority to do so.

It depends on, if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that.

The explosive interview comes amid troubled times for 81-year-old Biden, who has been struggling with the fallout of the disastrous debates against Trump. The president’s bleak performance has reinforced long-running concerns about his mental and physical capacities, and his fitness for office, with multiple key Democratic figures voicing their discontent.

Also on Friday, a group of 168 high-profile Democratic Party supporters, including major donors and academics, were reported to have sent a letter to Biden, calling on him to drop out of the campaign. The signees argued the move must be taken “for the sake of our democracy and the future of our nation,” according to a report by the Washington Post citing anonymous sources.