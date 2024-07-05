Orban defies EU officials with Moscow visit

The Hungarian prime minister is visiting Russia on Friday to discuss peace, days after he made a similar trip to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is visiting Russia, his office has confirmed. His trip comes days after he traveled to Kiev to urge Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to consider an immediate ceasefire with Russia and start peace talks with the country.

Budapest currently holds the rotating EU presidency, but Orban isn’t making the trip on behalf of the union, he told Hungarian media earlier in the day