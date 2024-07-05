icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Orban defies EU officials with Moscow visit: LIVE UPDATES
5 Jul, 2024 09:37
HomeWorld News

Orban visits Russia

The Hungarian prime minister has landed in Moscow where he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukraine conflict
Orban visits Russia
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. ©  JOHN THYS/AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow as part of an official visit, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Orban’s arrival was announced by his press secretary Bertalan Havasi, who stated that the Hungarian leader had come to Russia “as part of a peacekeeping mission.”

Previously, a number of top EU officials had openly criticized Orban’s plans to visit Russia, with European Council President Charles Michel condemning the trip and insisting that Hungary has “no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.” This year, Budapest assumed the EU’s rotating presidency.

Orban, however, has claimed that he doesn’t require any sort of mandate in order to promote peace, noting that his discussions cannot be considered as official negotiations. He also admitted that his country has limited political clout and that peace talks to resolve the Ukraine crisis will most likely be held by larger powers.

“But we can be a good tool in the hands of God, we can be a good tool in the hands of people who want peace,” the prime minister said ahead of his visit to Moscow.

Germany will ‘never’ support Ukraine ceasefire – Scholz
Read more
Germany will ‘never’ support Ukraine ceasefire – Scholz

Earlier this week, Orban also traveled to Kiev, where he urged Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky to consider an immediate ceasefire.

His proposal, however, was met with rejection. After the trip, Orban stated that Zelensky had “some doubts” regarding the ceasefire suggestion and “didn’t like it very much” due to his “bad experience in the past with ceasefires.”

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Genocide and dementia
0:00
25:32
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies